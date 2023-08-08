New Rajasthan Districts Get Top Officers In Police Dept, Administration

Top officers have been appointed in the police department and the administration of the newly formed districts and divisions in Rajasthan, according to official orders.

The Rajasthan Cabinet approved the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, which will now have 50 districts.

According to an order issued on Monday by the state personnel department, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Neeraj Pawan has been posted as the divisional commissioner of the newly formed Banswara division, Dr. Mohanlal Yadav as the divisional commissioner of Sikar and IAS Vandana Singhvi as the first divisional commissioner of the newly formed Pali division.

District collectors were also appointed in the new districts. In most of the districts, the new appointees were Officer on Special Duty (OSD) earlier.

Meanwhile, under transfer orders of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Inspector General of Police (Cybercrime) Bhupendra Sahu has been posted as Inspector General (Prisons) and IPS HG Raghavendra as the Inspector General of Police of Pali. S Parimala has been posted in Banswara and IPS Satyendra Singh in Sikar. Apart from the appointments of superintendents of police (SP) in the new districts, Ganganagar Sikar also gets a new SP.

In another order, the state government has also transferred and posted 15 officers of the Indian Forest Service.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the newly formed districts and divisions through videoconference. The newly formed districts include Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur City, Jaipur (Rural), Kekri, Jodhpur City, Jodhpur (Rural), Kotputli Behror, Khairthal Tijara, Neem Ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.