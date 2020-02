In a bid to serve freshly-cooked rotis free of cost to slum dwellers and the needy in and around Rajkot, a city-based NGO has launched a unique programme which they have named as "Roti on Wheels". At the inaugural day of the programme on Saturday, a team of volunteers of Rajkot Arham Yuva Seva Group, the NGO behind the initiative, served hot chapattis dispensed from an automatic machine along with dal and rice to the people residing in various slum areas of Rajkot.