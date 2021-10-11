NGT directs DPCC to take action pollution, use of heavy machinery in South East district

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take action against pollution arising out of illegal business of building material and use of heavy machinery in south-east district here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked DPCC to serve notice to alleged violators so that they have opportunity to put forward their response.

“Let DPCC take further action in accordance with law in coordination with other authorities, following due process. The Registry may also issue notice by email/ whatsapp as per particulars furnished by the applicant,” the bench said.

The counsel for the DPCC said that though violations have been found and compensation assessed, further action is to be taken in coordination with the Delhi Police and the SDMs.

The NGT in its October 8 order said the SDM's objection that the land-owning agency is Delhi Development Authority to remove the encroachment is not tenable as the polluting activity can be stopped by the statutory regulators irrespective of who owns the land.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Bandhua Mukti Morcha against failure to take remedial action against pollution arising out of illegal business of building material and use of heavy machinery like cranes at plot no. 1 in Pul Pehlad Pur village in South-East district and Badarpur Market, Main Mathura Road, Near Tughlakabad Metro Station, Badarpur, New Delhi.

The counsel for the applicant stated that there is no meaningful action taken on the ground.

The NGO said serious violation of environmental norms is taking place on account of illegal business of building material and use of heavy machinery without any safeguards, in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 (Air Act).

DPCC has neither coordinated with the police authorities nor filed prosecution itself before the concerned Court, even after finding violations, it said. PTI PKS SA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)