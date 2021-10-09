NGT Directs Joint Committee To Report On Plea Against Waste Dumping In Ghaziabad's Hindon

In an application filed against improper dumping of municipal solid waste in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a joint committee to submit an action taken report (ATR). The plea indicated that unscientific dumping was located approximately six kilometres from the Air Force Station, Hindon, and is a potential safety issue.

The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, in an order passed on October 7, said, "We direct a joint committee comprising of the Commissioner of Meerut Division, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board, Nagar Nigam and District Magistrate of Ghaziabad to verify the factual position, take remedial action and furnish an action taken report."

"The State PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The meeting will be presided over by the Commissioner of Meerut Division which may be organized within two weeks and remedial action taken within two months thereafter," the bench directed.

The joint committee may also communicate with Hindon Airbase's authorities and other stakeholders, the NGT informed and added that the committee can find out if the city of Ghaziabad has a waste management plan in place. The NGT stated in the order that it may be investigated further to see if the necessary processing plant to process day-to-day garbage has been established.

The bench also sought details about the existing legacy waste dump site at Shakti Khand has been addressed, as well as the data on waste generation, processing, a number of sites, daily waste deposition, legacy waste added on a continuous basis, and remedial action, such as funds and monitoring mechanisms.

Garbage thrown in Hindon River banks

The NGT issued the order in response to a petition filed by Vikrant, who claimed that rubbish was being dumped near Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. The plea stated that there are over 40 societies in the immediate vicinity, with another 16 societies under construction.

Approximately 40,000 to 45,000 people have moved into flats built by the builders, with a further 10,000 flats being built. There isn't a single trash can around that can be seen, said the plea. Garbage is thrown into dumps, sewers, and even along the banks of the Hindon River. The dumpsite is also endangering the airbase's safety, according to the plea.

National Green Tribunal Act and its scope

The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, is an Act of the Indian Parliament that allows for the establishment of a special tribunal to deal with disputes involving environmental issues in a timely manner. It is based on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution (Constitution of India/Part III)- Protection of Life and Personal Liberty, which provides Indian individuals with the right to a healthy environment.

The Tribunal is not to be constrained by the method outlined in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, but will instead be guided by natural justice principles. The tribunal is required to make and make every effort to resolve applications or appeals within six months of their filing.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)