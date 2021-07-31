NGT Revokes Environmental Clearance For 2 Luxury Projects In Bengaluru; Orders Demolition

The National Green Tribunal revoked Godrej Properties Limited's and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited's environmental clearances for high-rise luxury projects in Bengaluru on Friday, ordering their demolition. The NGT bench led by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has ordered that all on-site constructions at Bengaluru's Kaikondarahalli Lake and Kasavanahalli Lake be demolished immediately and that the state Wetland Authority and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) take steps to restore and revitalise the area to its original state.

NGT orders to demolish two luxury projects in Bengaluru

The NGT repealed the environment clearance dated January 10, 2018, and stated, "The construction raised by Private Proprietors (PP) having commenced even before granting of consent to establish by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and in violation of conditions of Environment Clearance (EC), and also looking to the conduct of PP who has continued to contest the matter instead of making an attempt to rejuvenate and restore damage to the environment, we direct that the constructions made on-site shall be demolished immediately. State Wetland Authority and BBMP shall take steps for restoration and rejuvenation of the area as originally it was."

The NGT went on to say that the money would be utilised to demolish structures as directed, restore the region to its natural state, rejuvenate and reforest the Kaikondarahalli Lake and its surroundings. NGT added, "We impose compensation for damage to the environment as 10 per cent of the cost of the project. The cost of the project mentioned in the application submitted for grant of EC was Rs 310 crores, hence PP is directed to pay Rs 31 crores. We impose compensation for damage to the environment as 10 per cent of the cost of the project. The cost of the project mentioned in the application submitted for grant of EC was Rs 310 crores, hence PP is directed to pay Rs 31 crores."

The amount will be used to prepare a restoration plan by the stated authority with the help of the BBMP, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), according to the NGT. It was also ordered that the State Wetland Authority and the BBMP carry out the restoration plan, which could be reviewed by the KSPCB and CPCB.

The NGT also fined the BBMP Rs. 10 lakh for illegally constructing/altering a Storm Water Drain flowing through the project site, and ordered that the money be placed in the Environmental Compensation Fund and used for environmental restoration and rejuvenation. The money will be deposited by the BBMP with the State Wetland Authority within a month and will be credited to the same separate account as the compensation paid by PP.

The NGT remarked that it aims to record that the only torchbearer for environmental protection in the previous 40 years has been the judiciary and that the executive sometimes feels pleased by writing laws without being concerned about their execution and implementation.

NGT bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, "Before parting, we also intend to place on record that torchbearer for protection of the environment in the last about 40 years is only the judiciary."

NGT quashes environment clearance in 2 luxury projects

The NGT made the statement while granting the appeal and setting aside the Karnataka State Environment Impact Assessment Authority's Environmental Clearance dated January 10, 2018, in favour of M/s Wonder Projects Development Private Limited. The NGT was hearing different petitions regarding ecological harm to the area between two lakes in Bengaluru, namely Kaikondarahalli Lake and Kasavanahalli Lake.

The complaint was that statutory authorities are failing to protect the environment, particularly the wetland and its surrounding area, by allowing construction activities and development of residential projects in the wetland area, which will irreversibly harm the area and may eventually lead to the extinction of the wetland.

The NGT was hearing a case about the potential threat to the environment posed by construction activities near wetland areas in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Bengaluru is also known as the "City of Gardens" and once had a large number of lakes, but these have all but vanished due to encroachment.

In these cases, ecological degradation to the area between two lakes, Kaikondarahalli Lake and Kasavanahalli Lake, is a concern. The complaint is that statutory authorities are failing to protect the environment, particularly the wetland and its surrounding area, by allowing construction activities and development of residential projects in the wetland area, which will irreversibly harm the area and may ultimately lead to the extinction of the wetland.

HP Ranjana has filed an appeal alleging violations of environmental laws and environmental damage as a result of a project launched by M/s. Wonder Projects Development Private Limited, M/s. Godrej Private Limited, primarily because the project is adjacent to Kaikondarahalli Lake and has violated environmental laws, including provisions relating to pollution.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI