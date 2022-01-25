NHRC Seeks ATR Report From MHA & Arunachal Govt Over 'relocation Of Hajongs & Chakmas'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought the Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government against the 'racial profiling and relocation of Chakmas' and 'Hajongs', according to ANI. The NHRC has issued the order based on a complaint filed by Chakma Development Foundation of India. The NHRC has directed both the authorities to submit the report within six weeks.

Furthermore, the NHRC has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government to "ensure that the human rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs are protected by all ways." In the complaint, the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) has requested the intervention of the NHRC against racial profiling of 65,000 Chakma and Hajong tribals of Arunachal Pradesh through illegal census which was scheduled to begin on December 11, 2021 for their deportation, relocation or expulsion from the state. The NHRC has directed the secretary of the MHA and the Chief Secretary of the state government to submit their action taken report on the allegations made in the complaint within six weeks.

Complainant mentions Arunachal CM's announcement in complaint

In the complaint, the foundation has claimed that out of the 65,000 Chakmas and Hajongs, around 60,500 people are citizens by birth. The complainant further mentioned that thousands of people have been voting while the process of citizenship applications of 4,000 migrants is yet to begin. The foundation in its complaint also mentioned about Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister's announcement on August 15, 2021, where he had announced that the Chakmas and Hajongs would be relocated outside the state, as per the ANI report. Reportedly, as per the complaint, the proposed plan was confirmed by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner of Changland district of Arunachal Pradesh had issued the order for "Census of Chakmas and Hajongs 2021" in all the areas where the people from the community resided under his jurisdication for the report to the government on or before December 31, 2021. Suhas Chakma, Founder of the CDFI and the complainant has welcomed the NHRC's order as an important step towards unlawful measures and protection of the human rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, Twitter/@NHRC