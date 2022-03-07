NIA conducts search in Pune in ISKP case

Pune, Mar 7 (PTI) The NIA on Monday conducted searches at the residence of a suspect in connection with a case of planning terrorist attacks in India and propagating the ideology of ISIS terror group as part of the activities of the outlawed Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an official said on Monday.

The searches were carried out at the residence of Talha Khan, 38, of Khondhwa in Pune, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered by the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, Delhi Police after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi, the NIA official said.

The couple was having affiliations with ISKP, which is a banned terrorist organisation and a part of the ISIS, and was found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities, the official said, adding they were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in another NIA case.

Four accused -- Abdullah Basith, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, Nabeel Siddick Khatri and Abdur Rahman were arrested, the National Investigation Agency official said.

Till now, six accused have been chargesheeted for conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings, the official said.

During the search at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues. PTI CPS SKL CK

