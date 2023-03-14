NIA Raids Over Half Dozen Locations Across J&K In 'targeting Of Minorities' Case

National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at around eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a case that had been suo-moto registered as RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU on 21.06.2022 by NIA Police Station, Jammu. Sources said that number of locations being raided could go up as subsequent raids will also follow. Raids are underway in various districts of South and Central Kashmir Since early morning.

Sources within the agency say that there is more beyond incidents that have been reported last year when it comes to civilians killings, targeting forces and spreading communal disharmony; and all is being taken into consideration by agency.

Pertinent to mention that NIA has taken over case of civilian killings in Dhangri area of Rajouri where 07 civilians were killed in twin terror attacks on 1 and 2 January this year with an aim not only to target minorities but also to trigger communal clashes in Jammu region. The terrorists involved in the heinous crime are still at large, possibly in the upper reaches of Rajouri.

Earlier in December 2022, NIA conducted searches at 14 locations across the J&K, in the Districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore & Jammu in the same case that pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist & subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates/off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers. They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

During the searches conducted then, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices etc. have been seized from the searched premises.