Nigerian national, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 21 crore

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Three people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in two separate incidents here and contraband worth around Rs 21 crore was recovered from them, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ankush, a resident of Timarpur; Anthony, a native of Nigeria; and Sanjay, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

In the first incident, information was received on May 25 regarding drug peddling by Ankush. Thereafter, a trap was laid near main Keshav Nagar and he was arrested. A total of 505 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) K P S Malhotra said.

During interrogation, Ankush revealed that his father was involved in sale of illicit liquor. His mother was also previously involved in drug trafficking, police said.

He used to procure the drugs from Sultanpuri, they said.

In another operation on May 27, acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near power house, Dabri Mahavir Enclave. The Nigerian national and Sanjay were held from the spot, Malhotra said.

Three kilograms of heroine was seized from the duo’s possession. Anthony was the mastermind of the syndicate. He used to procure the contraband from his associates who also hailed from African countries, the DCP added.

PTI NIT SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)