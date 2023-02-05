Night Temperatures Settle Above Normal In Kashmir, Fresh Wet Spell Likely On Monday

Night temperatures across Kashmir settled above normal, officials said on Sunday, while some places in the Valley braced for a fresh wet spell.

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero night temperatures, they said.

The departure from normal varied from 0.3 to 4.9 degrees, they said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius -- 2.2 notches above normal.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, registered a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius -- a notch above normal.

The mercury settled at a low of zero degrees Celsius -- two notches above normal -- in Kokernag town in south Kashmir. North Kashmir's Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 degrees above normal.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg registered a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but said there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places on Monday.

Another wet spell is likely from February 9 to 11 as there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall and rain at many places in the union territory.

'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are the maximum in the Valley, began on December 21 and ended on January 30. It is followed by with a 20-day-long 'Chillai Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chillai Bachha'.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)