Nikki Yadav, The Woman Whose Body Was Found In Delhi Dhaba Freezer, Was Married To Accused

Nikki Yadav, the 23-year-old woman who was strangulated to death with a charging cable by accused Sahil Gehlot and stuffed in a fridge, was married to the accused since 2020, police said on Saturday, February 18. In custody, as per the Crime Branch, Sahil revealed that he had solemnised his marriage to Nikki in an Arya Samaji Temple three years ago, i.e., in 2020, and were husband and wife and not live-in partners.

Special Commissioner of Police Ravinder Yadav, going into the details of the case during a media briefing, said, "Sahil further revealed that Nikki was continuously objecting to the impending marriage fixed by his family on February 10."

Fed up with her repeated objections, Sahil planned to kill Nikki and executed the murder along with his accomplices- family members and acquaintances, on February 10, on the day of his second marriage."

Five, including Sahil's father, arrested

Besides Sahil, five other persons, including the accused's father have been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the case on charges of helping him in the "conspiracy".The five persons--Virendra, Ashish, Naveen, Amar and Lokesh--have been booked under Sections 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence of Offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).