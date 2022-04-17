Nine-year-old boy accused of sexual assault

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a nine-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-and-a-half-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

The alleged incident took place in Ulhasnagar town.

The girl's mother in her complaint claimed that on April 3 the boy took the girl to an isolated place on the pretext of playing and sexually assaulted her, a police official said.

The girl disclosed the incident a few days later when she had pain in private parts, the complainant said.

An offense under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act was registered at Vitthalwadi police station.

The boy has not been detained yet, said the official. PTI COR KRK KRK

