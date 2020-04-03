Nirmal Singh Was Educated Upto Class 5, But 26 Students Earned Their PhD Studying His Life

It was his dedication and conviction to do something in life that despite him being educated up to class 5 only, two books written by him are being taught in Punjabi University in Patiala and 26 students who worked on his life have earned their doctorate. Gyani Nirmal Singh who passed away yesterday because of COVID-19 was a perfect example of rag to riches stories that placed him amongst the who's who of the country. Born in a Dalit and economically weaker family in Punjab, Gyani Nirmal Singh Khalsa's father could afford his education up to class 5 only, however, it was his conviction that not only earned him Padma Shri but also 26 students earned their doctorate degree while doing their research on work done by him.

'I didn't give up my passion to learn'

Two books written by Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa are part of the Punjabi University curriculum and taught to students doing their PhD, MA, and M.Phil. Nirmal Singh Khalsa who was a former Hajoori Ragi and used to perform Keertan at Shri Harminder Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple) was a music maestro who had travelled the entire globe and had participated in various Keertan programs world over. Recently while speaking at an event, Nirmal Singh Khalsa had said that these days people don't read books but they spend hours staring at their mobile screens.

"I was born in a very poor family and my parents could afford my education till class 5 only but I didn't give up my passion to learn and it was my conviction whenever I used to go out on a shop I used to pick up any printed paper and used to read what was written on it. It always added to my knowledge," Khalsa had said while speaking at the event.

Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who was one of the most sought after Keertani in the Sikh community, had said that it was because of his conviction that two books of him are part of the Punjabi University curriculum and taught to PhD, MA, and M.Phil students. "I couldn't go for IAS or PCS as I was educated up to class 5, I couldn't think about it, but if you have power to do something in life and the will to do something and I feel happy about it that though I am educated up to class 5 only, 26 students have earned their doctorate while doing research on me," Nirmal Singh had said during an event on February 16.

'I still believe that one has to work hard'

Nirmal Singh who was a religious figure in the Sikh community always believed that one had to work hard to achieve his or her desired goals. "Though I am a religious man I still believe that one has to work hard to achieve." Nirmal Singh who was a regular motivational speaker for the newly inducted IAS and PCS officers of Punjab always believed that people should spread knowledge. Over 15 students trained by him in music were placed at various musical institutes in the United States of America. "I came from a poor family and could study up to class five only, but I tell students to work hard and now that I have the resources, I help those who are unable to afford their studies," he had said.

The 67-year-old Nirmal Singh who had recently returned from the United Kingdom was tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Amritsar. He breathed his last at 4.30 am on Thursday. Now his family members and the people who came into his contact after his return from the United Kingdom are being tested for COVID-19.

