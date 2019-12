Nita Ambani and Isha Parimal unveiled Reliance's JioWonderland in Mumbai on Christmas. The event kicked off with Nita and Isha Ambani switching on the lights of the 100ft tall Christmas tree, termed ‘Recycle4life Christmas tree’. As part of an initiative by Reliance Foundation, the duo inaugurated the five-day-long carnival with a special preview for 4000 underprivileged children.