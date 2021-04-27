'No COVID-19 Vaccination At Government Centers Between The Ages Of 18 To 44 Years': BMC

In a significant development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that vaccination for those between the ages of 18 to 44 years will not take place at government centres. The decision has been taken by the BMC chief, in order to avoid congestion at the vaccination centres.

As per the civic body, in view of the new phase of the immunization drive starting from May 1, persons between the ages of 18 to 44 years will be vaccinated at the centres located in private hospitals in the city. Only citizens aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated at the 63 government vaccination centres in Mumbai.

COVID-19 Vaccination drive in Mumbai

Notably, the civic body which has received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines and 8,000 doses of Covaxin on Sunday has informed that all the vaccination centres in the city will now be functional. Earlier this month, almost 75 out of the 120 vaccination centres in the financial capital were shut down to an alleged shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Earlier today, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a decision pertaining to free vaccination for everyone. This comes days after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the government would make vaccines free for all above the age of 18. The state has requested 12 crore doses to vaccinate the people between for people in 18-45 years of age.

On Tuesday, April 26, Mumbai saw 3876 new cases taking the city's COVID-19 tally to 6,31,527. At present, there are 70,373 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 5,46,861 after 9150 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 70 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 12,853. So far, 52,72,062 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai.