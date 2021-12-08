'No Fraud In Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Allegations Baseless': BMC Refutes BJP Claims

Refuting accusations of irregularities and fraud in the development of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said that the allegations in the matter are baseless and incorrect.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the civic body said, "No fraud or irregularities have been committed in the Coastal Road Project undertaken by the BMC. The allegations circulating in this regard are baseless and incorrect. BMC strongly denies all the allegations."

The clarification came shortly after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar levelled several charges against the BMC over irregularities in the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

While speaking to the media, Shelar said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has raised several questions on the road project, which gives a sense that there is corruption in the project. "I have raised this issue in the past that undue advantage has been given to the consultants and contractors", he added.

Further speaking on it, the BJP MLA said that the road, being a dream project for Mumbai, was undergoing such irregularities. He said that the cost of the project was going up because of this, and demanded an inquiry into the same.

Meanwhile, BMC provided more explanation on its statement and said that the payments made to the contractors are done in compliance with the recommendations made by the Project Management Consultant. He insisted that no payment was done unnecessarily.

No open space has been used for development, residential or commercial purpose, it added.

Landscaping of green open space will be implemented after Supreme Court permission: BMC

Speaking on the order given by the Supreme Court of India regarding the Coastal Road project, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said that orders dated 17th December 2019 and 7th October 2020, have allowed it to carry out the reclamation, construction, and securing of the road for the project. Furthermore, the development of the hectares as green open space will be used for parks, cycle tracks, butterfly parks, and will be developed only after Supreme Court approval.

Meanwhile, the work of the road project is in progress and a preliminary plan is in the process of approval.

Image: ANI/PTI