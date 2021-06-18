'No Hike In Property Tax Till COVID Situation Continues': Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday provided relief to Mumbaikars as she informed that property tax will not be hiked in Mumbai till the COVID situation continues. While stating that there will be no hike in Property Tax in Mumbai till the COVID-19 situation continues, the Mumbai Mayor said, "we don't know how long will it take but till then we will not burden Mumbaikars by increasing the Property Tax."

As per reports, most of the elected corporators are not in favour of raising the Property tax. The operators also claim that the proposal for its hike had been moved by bureaucrats running the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Earlier this week, the BMC's assessor and collector department had tabled the proposal to be effective from April 1, 2021, to March 21, 2025, before the Standing Committee for final approval.

It is important to note here that last year too, the state cabinet had decided to not go for property-value assessment, leading to no revision in Property Tax during the financial year. A hike of around 17 per cent was expected last year. The richest civic body in India assesses the value of properties every five years to charge a property tax, which is levied on the capital value of the property and is based on the existing ready reckoner rates.

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Mumbai on June 17, reported 666 new coronavirus cases and 20 fresh fatalities, while 741 more patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with the new cases, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 7,19,179, while the death toll increased to 15,247.

Mumbai reported a dip in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the number of deaths rose as compared to Wednesday when the city had witnessed 830 new infections and 11 fatalities. Since May 31, the daily COVID-19 cases in the financial capital have remained below the 1,000-mark.

Presently, Mumbai has 14,807 active cases after 741 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered people to 6,86,866, as per the civic body. The BMC said with 29,309 COVID-19 tests conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number has increased to 67,23,219. Mumbai has a recovery rate of 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between June 10 and June 16 was 0.9 per cent. The doubling rate of cases has improved to 734 days, as per the data. According to the BMC, Mumbai has 18 active containment zones in slums and 'shawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings across the city is 81.

