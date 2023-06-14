No Lungis, Nighties: Greater Noida Housing Society Imposes Bizarre Dress Code

Why you're reading this: The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of a society in Greater Noida has urged its residents to be careful of their attire in common areas of the society. The RWA issued a notice to its residents requesting them not to wear lungis and nighties in the common areas. The notice, dated June 10, was issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA and has since gone viral on social media. Many on social media have criticised the move and have called it an attempt to police people's choices.

3 things you need to know

The notice with the title "Dress code for walking in the premises of the society" was issued by the RWA of Himsagar Society in Phi-2, Greater Noida.

"Everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear," the notice read.

Social media is divided on the move with some being for the dress code and others against.

'No lungis and nighties on society premises'

The notice read, "It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour... Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear."

(Notice issued by Himsagar Apartment AOA. Credit: Twitter/ Greater Noida West)

Speaking to the media, RWA president CK Kalra said, "This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose. If women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men and if men wear lungis that would be uncomfortable for women as well so we need to respect each other."

Abhishek, a resident of the society, said, "This is a good decision taken by (the) society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose."

Meanwhile, on social media, people have been critical of the notice. One Twitter user said, "Lungi is a traditional wear of South Indian people. Don't do that." Another said: "You cannot dress code anyone. Such rules should not be imposed. You can request people to maintain decency but no rules can be imposed on anyone."