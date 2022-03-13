No need for citizens to visit police station for passport verification: Mumbai police chief

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has said no citizen here will be called to police station for the passport verification process, as done earlier, an official said on Sunday.

Following Pandey's new order, a constable will now go to the address mentioned by the passport applicant to complete the procedure. In case of any discrepancy, the applicant may be called to the police station, the official said.

Pandey in a Twitter post on Saturday said, “#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to the police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed, do report." PTI ZA GK GK

