'No Need To Panic': Maha Health Min Urges For Calm Amid Covid 'XE' Strain Scare In State

A day after Mumbai reported the first case of XE variant of COVID-19, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the health department has not yet received any confirmation regarding the variant from the Centre and can't confirm it hence.

"As per information, XE variant is 10% more infectious than the Omicron variant. We will talk more about it in detail after getting a report. Since we have not received a confirmatory report from the Centre or National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), Maharashtra health department does not confirm it. There's no need to panic," Rajesh Tope said, as per ANI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation detected one case of Omicron 'XE' and one case of 'Kappa' subvariant in Mumbai on Wednesday. The report of the new variant known to be more transmissible than Omicron has spread fresh apprehension but health experts have said there is nothing to worry about as the variant was in India since January but has not led to any spike.

The Union Health Ministry has now said that the present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant in Mumbai. Official sources on Wednesday informed that though scientific evidence so far does not indicate a case of XE variant, genomic analysis of a coronavirus case is being conducted by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) experts.

WHO warns against COVID XE variant

A South African passenger was detected with this recombinant variant of Omicron in February. The 50-year-old woman, fully vaccinated, had no symptoms and has recovered from COVID-19 since. On April 3, Britain's health agency said that the new strain XE was first detected in the UK on January 19 and 637 cases of the new variant have been reported in the country so far.

XE is a "recombinant" which is a mutation of BA'1 and BA.2 Omicron strains. When a patient is infected by multiple variants of COVID, recombinant mutations occur.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that “XE”, the new COVID strain, is more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. The XE variant of SARS-CoV-2 "belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," the WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological report published on March 29.

