No New Coronavirus Case Reported In Raigad District

For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, no new case of the infection has been reported in Raigad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The overall coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 2,15,286 as no new case of the infection was reported in the district on Wednesday, said Dr Suhas Mane, civil surgeon, Raigad.

As many as 4,698 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district so far.

The district, where recovery rate is 98 per cent, currently has 66 active cases of coronavirus and all these patients are in home quarantine, Mane said.

