No new COVID-19 death in Mumbai for 3rd day; 259 test positive, active tally below 2,000

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Mumbai did not record any fresh death linked to COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Thursday, while 259 more people tested positive for the infection and the active tally dropped below the 2,000-mark, the city civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of coronavirus infections jumped to 10,54,991, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, Mumbai has logged zero coronavirus-linked fatalities. Prior to it on January 2, 2022, the city has witnessed zero deaths during the third wave of the pandemic.

For the fourth consecutive day, the financial capital has registered less than 300 new COVID-19 cases. However, the daily cases have gone up on all these days compared to the previous day. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 255 cases.

Significantly, the metropolis has remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for more than a week now.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 34,869 COVID-19 tests, around 4,000 more than the previous day, were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,59,25,450, the bulletin said.

With 426 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,33,497, it said.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate is 98 per cent and it currently has 1,945 active COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 2,407 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infection between February 10 and February 16 was 0.03 per cent, the BMC said.

The civic body said 235 out of the 259 new patients, or around 91 per cent of the total, were asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only 20 patients were hospitalised and seven put on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Also, only 858 of the total 36,419 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city, it said.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY

