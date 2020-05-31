No Sanitisation In Asia's Biggest Medicine Market, Traders And Workers At Risk Of Covid 19

The constant rise in Covid-19 cases are now affecting Delhi traders and workers. In Asia's biggest wholesale markets of medicine in Bhagirath place area, more than a dozen traders and staff have been infected with coronavirus and this has resulted in the closure of one of the most important medicinal hubs.

Talking to Republic Media Network, market's general secretary Ashish Grover said after May 22 cases have been detected and last Friday 5 people have been found positive. "Keeping in view the health of our traders and workers, we have decided to close down the market for 4 days to break the chain of Corona Virus," he said.

According to Ashish, the health of traders and workers is most important at this point in time. "We have also informed Delhi Chief Minister by writing a letter to him. In a letter, we have mentioned that coronavirus is getting transmitted from one to another in Bhagirath market because there is no proper sanitization being done and there is no help from the concerned department. People are terrified and are fearful of seeing a continuous increase in COVID cases. This market may become a hot spot for Coronavirus. So as responsible market representatives, we are requesting you to take proper and immediate action accordingly," he said.

Ashish also mentioned that at this point of time there is a huge need for medicines throughout India. "This is the reason we have constituted a special team which will be ready at the time of any emergency but we are requesting Delhi government to kindly provide us proper team for sanitization of the market area otherwise we won't be able to open our shops," he said.

