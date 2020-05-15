Noida: 20 CAPFs Jawans Recover From COVID-19, Sent Back Home With Flowers & Best Wishes

As many as 20 jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have recovered from COVID-19 disease and were discharged on Friday from the CAPF Referral Hospital in Greater Noida. S.S. Deswal, DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), presented a rose and an ITBP calendar to each of the jawans on the occasion and wished them good health.

Out of those discharged, 17 personnel belong to the ITBP, and three are from the Border Security Force (BSF). These jawans got infected while performing their duty in New Delhi in the last week of April.

Speaking on the occasion, Deswal said the doctors and other medical staff serving at the CAPF Referral Hospital have done a "remarkable job in a challenging scenario". "The hospital has deployed its resources for the treatment of COVID-19 positive personnel in the CAPFs in a remarkable manner," he said.

170 jawans admitted

The ITBP has converted this hospital into a COVID-19 treatment facility. At present, a total of 170 personnel diagnosed with the disease of different CAPFs, including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, NSG and some family members are admitted in this hospital. Twelve patients have been discharged till now after being tested negative.

COVID hospital with best facilities

Managed by the ITBP, the 200-bedded CAPF Referral Hospital is known for best medical facilities on the lines of super-specialty hospitals for the CAPF personnel. Specialist senior doctors of the CAPFs serve here. The facility of telemedicine is also available from here.

The hospital was inaugurated in 2018. This is the first hospital in the CAPFs, which started the treatment of Covid19 positive cases in the country.

