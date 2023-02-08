Last Updated:

Noida: 4 Journalists Fight With Neighbours And Create Ruckus In A Birthday Party, Arrested

Four journalists of a private TV channel were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus during a birthday party at a residential society here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported late Monday night to the Noida Sector-113 police station, representative


The incident was reported late Monday night to the Noida Sector-113 police station, they said.

Police said on Tuesday evening, a court granted bail to all the four.

Station in-charge Pramod Prajapati said the four accused work in a private TV channel and were creating a ruckus during a birthday party on Monday night, following which people living nearby raised objections.

Prajapati said that it is alleged that they refused to hear out their neighbours and got into a fight with them.

Several people from the society came to the police station and a complaint was lodged, he said. 

