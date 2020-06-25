Noida: Cops Penalise Citizens For Not Wearing Face Masks At Public Places

Wearing masks is very important to protect against coronavirus infection. Police and social organizations are constantly trying to raise awareness about this through the administrative setup, but some people are still not showing seriousness about it. Cases are continuously increasing in Delhi NCR because some people are not following the SMS (Sanitized, Mask & social distancing rules) and due to the habit of unnecessarily leaving the homes and roaming the streets not following rules and regulations. Whereas there are many people who are walking in public places without wearing masks.

Talking to Republic media Network Noida police ADCP Ranvijay Singh said, "We have caught many people walking around without wearing masks. Approximately 5,000 people have been challaned in last 10 days and we have collected fines on the spot. Apart from this, we have seized some vehicles as well."

According to Ranvijay, different police teams have challaned approx 50 people and collected challan fee from people travelling without masks. Police and social organizations are constantly raising awareness about SMS by administering the administration, but some people are still not understanding the seriousness of this issue.

"Many people were seen wandering on the streets without a mask. The police has even apprehended few such people and recovered fines. Also warned them to take strict action against them if they get caught again in future. Police has also checked vehicles at different barriers and other major duty points established in the district. In which some vehicles were challaned. While few were seized and we have also collected fine from the vehicle owners on the spot. The situation is becoming serious regarding coronavirus infection. There is a possibility of more infection spreading in the coming times. In this case, the lockdown protocol can be defended only by following the rules. So my urge to people is kindly do not leave your places without masking. Also, follow sanitization and maintain social distance."

Those challaned told Republic Tv on camera that they had forgotten their masks by mistake and appealed to others to wear masks at all times for their safety.

