COVID-19: Noida Authority Boosts Sanitisation Drive, Uses Drones To Spray Disinfectants

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Noida authority on Thursday conducted a sanitisation drive by using drones for spraying disinfectant in the region.

Sharing more details about the sanitisation drive, CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari said, “The Noida Authority is conducting sanitisation drive across Noida, especially in the sealed areas. Also, drones are being used for spraying disinfectant. I want to appeal to all to stay at home and do not panic.’’

As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida will be sealed off till April 15 in order to contain the spread of the virus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Suhas LY assured home delivery of essential commodities and services at all places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging people not to venture out and avoid panic buying. The district administration appealed to the people to avoid panic buying and assured them that home delivery of essential commodities would be ensured in the sealed hotspots.

"Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour-mongers/spreaders,” District Magistrate Suhas LY said in a brief statement.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 60 on Wednesday, while 12 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

