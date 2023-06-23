Noida Cops Issue E-challan Of Over ₹34,000 To Minor For Car Stunts; 93 Such Cases In 2023

In a video that is going viral on social media, a minor was seen performing car stunts in Greater Noida's Knowledge park area which resulted in a mega E-challan, slapped by the Noida traffic police against the Volkswagen Polo owner. The video of the incident that came to light after it was called out on social media, diverted the attention of Noida cops over violations of six rules including dangerous driving, speeding, and using a tinted glass being used in the car. Police also found that the car’s pollution under control (PUC) certificate had expired in May this year. The vehicle on which the challan has been imposed belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Noida traffic DCP, Preeti, a total of 93 such cases have been registered by the Noida police where incidents involving dangerous car stunts amounted to hefty amounts.

In another video that went viral on social media from Noida, a youth seen sitting on the bonnet of a car was fined with an amount of Rs 13,000 after the incident came to light. The incident happened in Greater Noida's Knowledge park area where a youth drove dangerously as another one was seen sitting on the bonnet of the car. The Noida police slapped an amount of Rs 13000 for offences including the violation of rash driving and not wearing safety gear.

Noida traffic police expresses concern over increasing incidents of road safety violation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Noida traffic police expressed concern over the increasing number of incidents of violation of road safety and driving recorded by minors. As per the details of various such e-challans accessed in the month of June, e-challan amounting to Rs 16000 was slapped with offences violating road safety norms after a woman was seen recording stunts in a video in Noida's sector 46.