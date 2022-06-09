Noida cops nab 4 for insurance fraud

Noida, Jun 9 (PTI) Four people, including two women, were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly duping people on pretext of reviving their lapsed insurance policies, police said.

The gang was operating from their second-floor office set up in a building in the commercial hub of sector 18, which comes under the sector 20 police station area, they said.

Eight mobile phones, two laptops and as many pen drives, three debit cards and Rs 50,000 cash were seized from them after their arrest, a police spokesperson said.

"The accused had data of people whose policies had lapsed and contacted them over phone. They would trap the gullible people by convincing them to transfer the fees (for revival) into their accounts," the spokesperson said.

An official from the local sector 20 police station said the FIR in the case was lodged by police on its own after it came to know about the working of the gang.

"The gang had been operating from its Noida office for the last six months,” the official said.

Those held were identified as Islam Khan, Shobhit Gupta, Bharti Rajput and Priti – all aged below 35 years.

Except for Gupta, who lives in Ghaziabad, all others are residents of Delhi, police said.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. PTI KIS RHL