Noida Hospital Witnesses Disregard Of Social Distancing Norms; UP CM Announces New Rules

On Monday, July 5, people flocked to a hospital in NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh defying pandemic guidelines to get their COVID-19 shots. The event occurred at the Government District Hospital in Sector 30 in Noida, where a large crowd had assembled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine doses. People were seen failing to maintain social distance. Many individuals were unable to get vaccinated in the last two days due to the shortage of vaccines, according to the hospital administration. People flocked to obtain their vaccinations after the hospital received enough doses. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Medical Superintendent said, "For last two days, we were getting fewer doses of COVID vaccines. On Monday, we got 3,000 vaccine doses. Our staff is there to aware people to follow COVID norms. We also made a new centre."

The state health department in Uttar Pradesh recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The latest cases brought the total number of infections in the state to 17,06,739.In the last 24 hours, 195 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 16,81,912. In the meantime, there are 2,181 current COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh. The latest deaths brought the total number of COVID deaths in the state to 22,646.

Uttar Pradesh lockdown

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to offer additional leniency in the lockdown in light of the improved COVID scenario, therefore cinema halls, multiplexes, sports stadiums, and gymnasiums throughout Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to operate starting today. However, the state's weekend closure will continue. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated in a statement that when these locations reopen, they must adhere to all Covid safety procedures. He claimed that cinemas' business had been negatively harmed by the pandemic and that their complaints would be carefully handled.

What are the new guidelines?