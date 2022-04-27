Noida Mall Murder: Victim's Wife Claims 'no Bruises On Body'; Laments Lack Of Police Help

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after engaging in a brawl at a resto-bar in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall on Tuesday over the issue of bill payment. Officials claimed that the victim died after being critically injured in a dispute with bar personnel.

The resto-bar was sealed and 16 of its employees were detained in the wake of the incident. The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Rai, who hailed from Chhapra in Bihar and worked for a private firm in Noida.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the incident took place at the Lost Lemons resto-bar in the Gardens Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits.

"Brijesh had gone to the resto-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill. The argument quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died," the police officer said.

'No signs of beating on Rai's body' claims the victim's wife

Rai was survived by his wife Pooja and two children aged five and three years. His wife has alleged that the police did not cooperate and sought justice for Rai's death.

"No policeman came to meet us. Brajesh had told us about coming late but his phone got off at 10 PM. Late at night, his friends informed us that Brajesh is not well and we have been called to the hospital. About half an hour after reaching there, we were told that Brajesh is no more," Pooja Rai told Republic TV.

She said there were no signs of beatings on Rai's body. "There may be an internal injury. Even his friends do not tell us what exactly happened. Who gave the bouncer the right to kill my husband? I want to know how my husband died. I have 2 small children, how will they live?" she asked.

Meanwhile, a representative of the resto-bar dubbed the episode as an "extremely unfortunate incident" and claimed those involved in the brawl were not their employees.