Noida man ends life on Diwali due to 'family woes'

Noida, Nov 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old Noida resident allegedly ended his life at his home on Diwali night, police said on Friday.

The man lived in a high-rise group housing society under Sector 39 Police Station limits where the incident took place on Thursday night, an official said.

"The man took the extreme step due to familial problems. He hung himself at his home and was later taken to a hospital by his family but was declared dead by the doctors," a police spokesperson said.

The local police reached the spot on being alerted about the incident and further legal proceedings were carried out, the official said.

India witnessed 1.53 lakh suicide deaths in 2020, with "family problems" contributing 33.6 per cent and "marriage-related problems" adding 5 per cent of the total fatalities, according to government data.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) says suicides are preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. PTI KIS RHL

