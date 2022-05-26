Noida Metro Allows To Book Coaches For Birthday, Other Celebrations; Here's How To Book It

In the latest development, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced allowing people to make bookings for birthday parties, pre-wedding and other celebrations on wheels. The NMRC in the press release said that the unique initiative will make the metro an "accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations" at a very reasonable cost" in addition to being a mode of travel.

A 12-year-old boy celebrated his birthday in the Noida Metro at Sector-51 Metro station. The team of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) presented a bouquet to the kid as it was the first celebration that took place on the aqua line metro. Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the NMRC, said that Supriya Roy, a Noida resident on Wednesday, 25 May, celebrated her son's 12th birthday in the Noida metro at Sector-51 metro station.

Procedure for organising party in metro

For making the bookings for celebrations in the metro, people can make a request for one or more coaches and they can book up to four coaches. For booking tickets, people need to apply by physically coming to the office or through online mode at least 15 days in advance as the request would be considered on a first come first serve basis, as per the NMRC press release. After NMRC confirms the booking, the applicant needs to submit the license fee which ranges from ₹5000 to 10,000 per hour per metro coach excluding taxes based on the option chosen by the applicant.

Applicant needs to pay refundable security deposit in addition to fee

The applicant can request for decorated coach or undecorated coach in a running metro or a non-moving metro etc for hosting celebration in metro as per the terms and the conditions set by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation. Furthermore, the application needs to make a payment of a refundable interest-free security deposit of ₹2000 in addition to the license fees. According to the NMRC, the Aqua line runs over 29.7 kilometres through 21 stations between Noida and Greater Noida. The Aqua line has 15 metro stations in Noida and six metro stations in Greater Noida.

Image: PTI/Representative