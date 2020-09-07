Noida Metro To Impose Rs.500 Fine For Commuters Without Face Mask As Services Resume

As the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) resumes its operation on Monday, September 7, after almost 5 months break due to Coronavirus related lockdown, the metro authorities have put in place all safety measures for safe travel. In a significant measure to curb the spread of the virus among commuters, the metro rail network has imposed certain rules and regulations that strictly need to be adhered to by the passengers.

NMRC on Saturday said that those Commuters found travelling without face masks in the metro rail network will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and those caught spitting inside the metro stations will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 100. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known as the Aqua Line, will also follow other precautionary measures like social distancing between commuters, thermal screening and mandatory face cover after reopening.

Penalty for COVID norm violators

“Passengers found spitting inside metro stations, trains or any other metro premises will have to pay a fine of Rs 100 for the first time and Rs 500 for any subsequent occurrence. Passengers found travelling without masks in the metro trains, stations or any other metro premises will have to pay a fine of Rs 500,” the NMRC said in a statement.

NMRC‘s senior officials carry out a detailed inspection

The penalties will be imposed strictly by the NMRC staff so that passengers follow the guidelines and assist the NMRC in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the statement added. Furthermore, the NMRC‘s senior officials held a detailed inspection of the complete Aqua Line to check the health of the metro system and to avoid any last-minute glitches in its operation on Saturday. The detailed inspection was carried under the guidance of NMRC Chief Operating Officer Ravindra Saxena and other officers of the Operations, Electrical and Rolling Stock team, it stated.

During the inspection, all the systems were thoroughly checked by officials. The officials also travelled in a rail motor trolley to check the tracks and signalling from the Depot station in Greater Noida to Sector 51 Station in Noida, the NMRC statement said. The officials stopped at various stations on the way and inspected each and every aspect related to the functioning of the Metro trains and all its related systems, it added. The rail network inspection was also done to check the preparedness of the NMRC for beginning metro services after the lockdown of almost five months.

Masks to be made available at 3 Stations of Noida Metro

Furthermore, face masks will be made available to commuters on a payment basis at three stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, NMRC said. it has set up counters at a few selected metro stations where masks will be available on payment basis for needy commuters for a minimum of Rs 5 and maximum Rs 30 for each mask. The stations where these counters will be set up are Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)