Noida MP Tops BJP's Namo App Rankings, Earns Widespread Acclaim

Dr. Mahesh Sharma, the Member of Parliament from the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, is defying common accusations of politicians not being dedicated. In fact, he is receiving widespread recognition and praise for his exceptional level of engagement.

The current government, through its numerous initiatives, has promoted the active use of modern technology, and the Prime Minister himself has encouraged others to embrace it. Information technology (IT) and social media have particularly captured the interest of the masses in recent years. The Namo App, introduced by the Prime Minister himself back in 2015, enables users to provide feedback and rate leaders from the BJP-led government.

Recognition in the BJP's Outreach Campaign

During the BJP's outreach campaign from June 1st to June 30th, the three most active MPs across the country were recognized in three categories. Notably, Dr. Mahesh Sharma from Noida secured the top position among MPs nationwide, scoring 27,520 points on the Namo App. The second position was held by another MP from Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Rampati Ram Tripathi from Deoria, with 22,555 points. The third position was occupied by Rajasthan's MP, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jaipur Rural, scoring 13,485 points.

Dr Mahesh Sharma's acclaim

Dr. Mahesh Sharma's achievement as the most active MP on Prime Minister Modi's Namo App has earned him widespread acclaim. His commendable activity extends beyond his constituency and Parliament to his state as well. Even his political opponents acknowledge his dedication. Undoubtedly, securing the top position on the Namo App must have left a sour taste for some of his critics.

The Namo App is the application through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with people across the country. With over two crore mobile users, this app has already been downloaded and has a rating of 4.6 on the Android platform. It ranks among the top 10 in the Top Free News and Magazine category on the Play Store. PM Modi utilizes this app to engage directly with young entrepreneurs, women, students, and farmers.

Anyone Can Connect Directly with PM Modi through this App

The Namo (Narendra Modi) app provides the latest information and updates to its users, offering various ways to contribute. It serves as an excellent medium for receiving messages and emails from the Prime Minister, allowing users to share their suggestions and listen to the Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat" program. This comprehensive mobile app also provides information about the government's work, utilising infographics to enhance understanding of its initiatives. Users can receive important notifications and updates directly from the Prime Minister. Overall, the Namo App facilitates direct communication with PM Modi, making it accessible for anyone to connect with him.