Noida Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Setting Wife On Fire In Inebriated Condition

The Noida Police has arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly setting his wife on fire in an inebriated condition following an argument, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Yadvendra Yadav, who works as a gardener at a farmhouse near Wajidpur village had immolated his wife Vineeta at their home in Sector 135, under Expressway police station limits on March 2, they said.

The couple got married 11 years ago and has two children, the police said.

“Yadav is an alcoholic and frequently fought with his wife, who objected to his frequent consumption of liquor,” a police official said.

On the night of March 2, the couple had an argument over the same issue. Vineeta poured kerosene on herself and Yadav lit a matchstick and flung it at her, setting the woman on fire, the official said.

“Hearing her screams, some people from nearby gathered and helped the woman rush to a hospital nearby and was eventually referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she continues to be under treatment with serious injuries,” the official added.

The woman’s brother, in his complaint, said that the couple had frequent fights due to Yadav's drinking habits, police said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and the accused, who was absconding since the incident, was held Sunday night, they said.