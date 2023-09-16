Noida Police Asks Firms To Consider WFH To Reduce Road Traffic Ahead Of 2 Mega Events

In view of the MotoGP and the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) next week, the Noida Police asked private firms on Saturday to consider the work from home (WFH) option for employees and adjusting shift timings to reduce road traffic.

The police held a meeting with private business organisations, industries' and entrepreneurs' groups, among other stakeholders, at the commissionerate office in Sector 108.

Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni chaired the meeting where he was joined by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, according to an official statement.

The UP ITS is scheduled from September 21 to September 25, while the MotoGP Bharat races will take place from September 22 to September 24. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to grace the events in Greater Noida.

"During the meeting on Saturday, the police appealed for cooperation from business organisations, entrepreneurs and industries to maintain traffic order during the entire event and completely follow all the guidelines issued by the police as well as the administration," the police said.

"Appeals were also made to the people of the industry, especially in the information technology sector, to consider work from home and change the timing of their shifts in such a way that there is no traffic pressure during the MotoGP and the UP ITS," it added.

It was explained to the stakeholders at the meeting that these are "world-class events", which, if organised successfully, "will bring glory to our country", the statement said.

The police also took suggestions from the participants and the officers concerned were directed to screen them for further action so that the programmes could be organised with mutual coordination, it added.

Kulkarni said a traffic advisory has been issued in view of the international events during which there will be certain restrictions on the entry of heavy and commercial vehicles into Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

However, there will be no restriction on the movement of vehicles engaged in essential services and healthcare services, the officer said.