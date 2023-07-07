Noida Police Detains 2 Chinese Citizens Allegedly Overstaying Their Welcome In India

Just days after the Noida Police arrested a Pakistani woman who came to India illegally in order to be with her lover, the Noida police has detained two Chinese citizens who were allegedly residing illegally.

As per officials, the law enforcement apprehended two Chinese citizens based on a tip-off and checked their visas and passports. Seeing that the timeline of their stay had already been exceeded, the Noida Police quickly got hold of them and sent them to a detention centre in RK Puram Delhi.

Noida Police informs central agencies & Chinese embassy

The Noida Police have informed the central agencies and also got in touch with the officials of Chinese embassy on the detention of these Chinese citizens. While the Noida Police officials have confirmed of the detention of Chinese citizens, on account of investigations they are not divulging further details of the motive of these Chinese citizens allegedly staying illegally in the country.

It is important to note that this is hardly the first time that Noida Police has arrested or detained Chinese citizens living illegally.

"Two Chinese citizens were apprehended after it was found that the timeline of their stay had expired. They have been sent to detention centre in Noida and further inveatigation in this case is underway," said Ashok Kumar Additional Deputy Commisioner of Police ( ADCP) Greater Noida.