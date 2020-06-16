Noida: Society Club Turned Into Medical Facility Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

A unique initiative has been taken by the Apartment Owners Association in Aldico Utopia Society and doctors residing in society located at Sector-93A Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Apartment owners Association has converted the clubhouse into a health care centre and a quarantine centre in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Talking to Republic Media Network, President of the Society Pramod Kumar Mishra said AOA has prepared five rooms for quarantine for the safety of the residents. All the necessary items, including oxygen concentrator, oxygen cylinder, pulse oximeter are available in these rooms designed for quarantine. Pramod says the initiative has been taken in view of congestion and other problems in the city's hospitals. These quarantine rooms can be used to rescue the residents of the society in emergency situations amid rising coronavirus infections.

The facilities in the quarantine centre will be used only after following the guidelines from the administration. A team of doctors has given full support to Aldico Utopia Society. There are about 750 flats. Currently there are around 3,500 people living here. AOA spokesman states that when the coronavirus infection started in Noida, a case of Corona was found in the society. Since then, the AOA has become fully alert for the safety of the residents. After Unlock-1, in view of the increasing infections and congestion in hospitals, the AOA has decided to set up a quarantine centre in the society's clubhouse in collaboration with the team of doctors living in the society.

Medical facilities have been provided in five rooms of the clubhouse so that the residents of the society can get timely treatment. "In the Corona period, the clubhouse has been converted into a quarantine unit to provide medical facilities when needed for the local people. The doctors living in the society will also supervise the people here. Only residents living in the society will be able to avail this facility. All the guidelines of the District Magistrate will be followed to use the facility,'' he added.