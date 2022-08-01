Noida: Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Demolition Of Supertech's Twin Towers

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed the petition seeking an alternative direction other than the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin towers in Noida. The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner who filed a writ petition (under Article 32) seeking alternative direction other than demolishing the buildings.

While imposing the fine of Rs 5 lakh, the Supreme Court ruled that the amount should be used for the benefit of the family of lawyers who got affected by COVID-19. An organisation named Center for Law and Good Governance had filed a petition against the demolition. The order for the demolition of the towers was issued by the apex court on August 31 last year. The twin towers are said to have breached Supertech Emerald Court housing society's premises in Sector 93A in violation of building laws and in an area earmarked for green cover.

The buildings to be demolished this month

The demolition work will be carried out after the company named Edifice Engineering places the explosives on the buildings between August 2 and August 20 for the explosion scheduled for the next day. Earlier on July 29, the Noida Authority, in a report, had informed the Supreme Court that the preparations for the demolition work are complete, citing that the petition was rejected.

Named Apex and Ceyane, the 100-metre tall towers were initially planned to be razed on May 22, however, the requirement of extra explosives delayed the process.

Earlier in April this year, representatives of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) at Roorkee in Uttarakhand, Noida Authority, Supertech, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions carried out test blasts as part of the demolition process. "The objective of the test blasts was to determine the total amount of explosive required for the complete demolition and the procedure to be followed to control the flying dust as a result of the demolition," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

"The whole purpose was to get precise and specific information so that we can fine-tune our blasting design. Everything went off nicely. We got very good results. We are very happy with what we see", the statement further said as per PTI.