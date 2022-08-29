No major change was recorded in the air quality in areas adjoining Noida's Sector 93 A after the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers on Sunday that generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.

The Noida Authority said it closely monitored the air quality index (AQI) and PM10 levels before and after the demolition through 20 monitoring stations.

"The data clearly shows that even after the demolition, the AQI and PM 10 Levels have been within acceptable limits," it said in a tweet.

Air quality instruments were installed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board at six places near the demolition site and air quality information was obtained from them from time to time before and after the demolition, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Monitoring of air quality was done through the Integrated Traffic Management System installed by the Noida Authority, it said.

"Real-time air quality data is also being received from the instruments. It has been informed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board that at 2 PM and 3 PM in the day, the same figures of PM10 and PM2.5 (levels)... have been received," the Noida Authority said.

The AQI in sectors 91, 125, 62, 1 and 116 stood at 57, 122, 108, 119 and 121, respectively, at 2 pm.

After the demolition, the AQI in sectors 91, 125, 62, 1 and 116 stood at 57, 122, 109, 120 and 123, respectively at 3 pm.

At 8 pm, the AQI rose marginally to 67 in Sector 91, 127 in Sector 125, 114 in Sector 62, 129 in Sector 1, and 131 in Sector 116, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

As the Supertech twin towers were razed to the ground, doctors said people living in nearby areas, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases, should take extra care and avoid the area for a few days if possible.

The doctors said most dust particles have a diameter of 5 microns or less and can remain suspended in the air for a few days in the absence of favourable meteorological conditions like strong winds and rain.

Massive dust pollution can lead to itching in the eyes, nose and skin; coughing; sneezing; breathing difficulty; lung infection; nasal congestion; asthmatic attacks and aggravate heart problems, they said. PTI GVS KIS DIV DIV

