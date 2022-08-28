Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Towers Turn To Dust; Supertech Says It Lost Rs 500 Cr

As the illegally built Supertech twin towers came crashing down in Noida Sector 93 A at 2:30 pm on Sunday, everyone seemed ready for the moment but not the birds in the area.

Videos showed a flock of birds, including crows and pigeons, taking flight as soon as 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two towers went off, with clouds of dust chasing them.

Conservationists said some birds may have even died in the demolition.

Sanjay Mahapatra, the founder of House of Stray Animals, said the NGO had requested authorities to conduct a dummy blast or false firing before the final implosion to save a large number of birds in the area.

"Several birds might have died. We have been working to save the animals in the area since August 8. We cannot cage the birds and hence had made the request for a false firing. We are already at the demolition site and checking the area thoroughly. We can only hope that no voiceless life has been lost," he said.

(PTI)