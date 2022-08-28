Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Towers Turn To Dust; Supertech Says It Lost Rs 500 Cr

Quick links:
Image: Republic
The peak level of noise during the twin tower demolition on Sunday was recorded at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity, according to official figures.
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had installed six machines to measure the ambient noise and the figures of the three places closest to the twin towers were taken for this measurement, officials said.
As the illegally built Supertech twin towers came crashing down in Noida Sector 93 A at 2:30 pm on Sunday, everyone seemed ready for the moment but not the birds in the area.
Videos showed a flock of birds, including crows and pigeons, taking flight as soon as 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two towers went off, with clouds of dust chasing them.
Conservationists said some birds may have even died in the demolition.
Sanjay Mahapatra, the founder of House of Stray Animals, said the NGO had requested authorities to conduct a dummy blast or false firing before the final implosion to save a large number of birds in the area.
"Several birds might have died. We have been working to save the animals in the area since August 8. We cannot cage the birds and hence had made the request for a false firing. We are already at the demolition site and checking the area thoroughly. We can only hope that no voiceless life has been lost," he said.
#TwinTowers update; Gas /electricity supply restored. AQI ok since 3 pm. Cleaning done, Supertech cleared, ATS had more dust impact , water spray shall continue for some more time. External roads cleaned.Authority Teams will be back tomorrow at 7/8 am for cleaning areas around— CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) August 28, 2022
It took 12 seconds to raze Supertech twin towers in Noida to the ground on Sunday, said Jet Demolitions Managing Director Joe Brinkmann.
Edifice Engineering hired by the developer for the task had collaborated with South Africa's Jet Demolitions for the job.
"Gas supply has been restored for areas surrounding the Twin Tower Demolition site. No serious damage was observed in gas pipelines during post-demolition checks," informs Chief Executive Officer, NOIDA Authority.
"We are all relieved. It was a long day for all of us. No offence to any other stakeholders. There were more than 20 monitoring systems. We have removed all of them. The data collection will take some time. We will share the reports maybe after two weeks. We worked in such a manner that the noise was not too loud. A few glasses of neighbouring buildings broke. Our teams are there, and we are monitoring the situation. No structural damage was caused. We are happy with the result. I am pleased with everything that has worked out," said Utkarsh Mehta, Edifice Engineering.
"We should take lessons from it. The 'then' government didn't follow the protocols so they are answerable. This building was a symbol of corruption," BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Chaudhary said.
After the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida were demolished and brought down in 9 seconds, residents of Emerald Court, one of the closest societies to the buildings, spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday, expressing mixed sentiments over the country's biggest demolition. Read Full Story.
There appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the Supertech twin towers in Noida which were demolished Sunday afternoon on the Supreme Court's directions, officials said. However, a more detailed audit is underway.
"Twin towers demolition successful. No structural damage to adjacent buildings. Physical site inspection on," Edifice's Utkarsh Mehta said.
Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the pre and post-demolition AQI data is almost the same.
"Around 7 pm, the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to go back to their homes. Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed here," she said.
After the Supertech twin towers' demolition, fire tenders have been moved to clean the debris. Water cannons are also being used to settle dust particles.
As the nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers were razed to the ground on Sunday, doctors said people living nearby, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases, should take extra care and avoid the area for a few days if possible.
The doctors told PTI that most dust particles are 5 microns or less and can remain suspended in the air for a few days in the absence of favourable meteorological conditions like strong winds and rain.
Chetan Dutta, the blaster who pushed button to bring down the Supertech twin towers said that the building was demolished in nine seconds. "The whole team deserves appreciation. We all got very emotional. Everything is safe as per our plan," he added.
Residents of nearby societies celebrated after Supertech Twin Towers were demolished using a controlled explosion within nine seconds.
Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers were reduced to rubble in a controlled demolition on Sunday using the 'Waterfall implosion' technique. CLICK HERE TO WATCH BEFORE AND AFTER PICS.
Realty firm Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida, the company's Chairman R K Arora said on Sunday.
"Our overall loss is around Rs 500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction cost, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years and the 12 per cent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," Arora told PTI.
"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari informed.
Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari informed that residents of evacuated societies in Sector 93A will be permitted to enter their homes after 6:30 PM. Gas pipeline and traffic will also be restored.
The Noida CP has confirmed that the demolition of the Twin Towers was executed as planned and that the assessment is being done to check the debris in nearby areas. "Only experts can ascertain the post-demolition situation. We're going to the site to assess the remnants & leftover explosives if at all they're left there," he said.
3,700 kgs of explosives brought down Noida Supertech twin towers after years-long legal battle over violation of construction laws
22 Smog guns installed in various locations around the Twin Towers Demolition site in Sector 93 A. These smog guns will help in reducing dust in the nearby areas post demolition.#TwintowersDemolition pic.twitter.com/giVgerNXH0— CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) August 28, 2022
#LIVE: Multiple cameras at multiple viewpoints for the Noida Supertech Twin Towers' demolition. The second siren is going to be sounded anytime now. Tune in to Republic TV here - https://t.co/KL8BSRgBHR pic.twitter.com/kZ4X2PDnCZ— Republic (@republic) August 28, 2022
At least 50 beds and 7-8 ambulances are ready at Felix Hospital, Noida in case any emergency arises, a doctor informed. Health experts have advised people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, shut the doors and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers, and wear an N-95 mask while stepping out.
The wind direction around the Supertech twin towers has changed towards east ahead of their demolition, which will make dust particles drift towards Greater Noida and Bulandshahr instead of Delhi.
"The wind direction today is towards the east. It is expected that dust particles in the aftermath of the demolition would go towards Greater Noida and Bulandshahr," an official said.
According to the officials, a wind direction towards the west would have been more favourable as the dust cloud and particles would have flown towards an open park instead of the residential parks behind the twin towers.
Besides a huge pile of debris, a major dust cloud is expected in the wake of the demolition at 2.30 pm. It would take at least 10 minutes for the dust cloud to dissipate, the officials said.