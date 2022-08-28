Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Here Are Dos & Don'ts For Residents Living Near Blast Site

In a few hours, one of India's tallest buildings Supertech Noida Twin Towers in Sector 93A will be demolished. The mammoth task will be executed via ‘controlled implosion’, by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering which has partnered with South Africa's Jet Demolitions. Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two societies in proximity to the Twin Towers - were evacuated on Sunday by 7 am. The people living in neighbouring residential buildings are also taking required measures while precautions are being taken to avoid any kind of serious consequences following the demolition.

The nearly 100-meter-tall structure will be safely pulled down using a demolition method known as the 'waterfall implosion' technique. The towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) will come down in less than 15 seconds while ensuring no damage to nearby buildings. Over 3,700 kg of explosives are being used to implode the Apex and the Ceyane towers. The explosion would leave an estimated 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which would take up to 3 months to be cleared.

Keeping the demolition in mind here are some Dos and Don'ts for the residents:

DOs'

Close windows and doors tightly

Plug on the Air purifier

Switch on the ACs after cleaning the filter

Keep all medications at home

Patients with Asthma and lung ailments can take inhalers

Hydration is critical

Disconnect gas lines during explosions

Disconnect electricity during the blast

Regular facewash as some might experience skin abnormality, itching of eyes

Use a wet cloth for cleaning

DON'Ts

Don't open windows for a few days after the blast

Don't dust with a dry cloth in the aftermath

It is pertinent to mention that several residents are themselves taking precautions. One of the residents of Parsvnath Prestige society told Republic, "We will make sure to wear masks. We kept our plants and shoe racks inside our house. Also, covered all the furniture with a cloth to avoid dust particles and will keep our doors and windows closed. There is definitely fear among us but we hope everything will be fine".

Noida Twin Towers demolition: Advisory issued for nearby residents

Nearby building Parsvnath Prestige's RWA president, Rajnish Nandan, said that around 200 people are expected to stay in the society. "Everyone including the board of members has welcome the people and arrangements for breakfast and snacks, and also any kind of medical emergencies have been made," he added.

Speaking to Republic TV, the RWA President gave a detailed account of the situation while also giving a tour of the Parsvnath Prestige society. Raising concerns about the after-effects of the demolition in view of the huge dust smoke that will arise, he informed about the preventive steps that have been taken.

"We have covered a few of the blocks where dust particles are expected to enter. An advisory has been also issued by our secretary asking all the residents to refrain from standing near the windows as due to the impact of the demolition, vibrations can occur causing things to fall down. Masks have been mandated after 1 PM. We have prioritised taking care of our own residents and also of those from the Emerald Court and ATS," Nandan said.

