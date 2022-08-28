Noida Twin Towers Demolition: How Will It Impact Health And Environment? Expert Answers

With a few hours left before the Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition and preparations and measures put in place, the possible health and environmental impact of the demolition process cannot be overlooked, and preventive measures have been taken. According to experts, the health impact of the dust resulting from the demolition will be minimal as necessary steps are being taken to control the impact.

Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida spoke to ANI and that things will be taken care of following the demolitions as experts are monitoring the situation.

Stating that the direction of the air will determine the spread of the dust particles, Dr Sircar said, “When you demolish a big structure like that there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines.”

He also asserted that while in underground mines and explosions, the dust has no place to get dissipated, for something in the open air like the Noida Twin Towers, various exhaust techniques will be used to disperse the dust effectively.

“The dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions take care of all these things,” Dr Sircar said.

Further speaking about the precautions, he said that people can come back safely after the pollutants are diluted. “So those are the precautions which are taken. I believe people have taken precautions like putting sheets on top of the buildings etc. The direct impact of dust falling on that will probably be the only thing that will get stopped,” he added.

Health precautions taken ahead of Noida Twin Towers demolition

Keeping in view the large-scale impact following the demolition, authorities have taken necessary measures to ensure that there are no major risks for residents as well as for the environment. While nearby buildings have been covered with sheets to shield them from the dust, residents from the nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village have also been evacuated and have been asked to return after the dust has settled.

#SupertechTwinTowers demolition | Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A, UP pic.twitter.com/hxzKuzRFPn — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

In addition to that, special dust machines have been also installed at the demolition site in Sector 93A of Uttar Pradesh, to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place.

(Image: PTI)