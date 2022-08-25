Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Know Date, Time, Method, Precautions, And Other Details

Preparations are presently underway to demolish Supertech Twin Towers, also known as the Noida Twin Towers, thus becoming the country's highest structures ever to be demolished.

While the date for demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers has been fixed for August 28, after several rounds of deliberation, discussions, and plans, the debate over the environmental impact of the demolition continues to remain a question and also raises speculations on what it could mean for future builders.

Continue reading to know more details about the date, time, impact, and other factors concerning the demolition of the Noida Twin Towers.

Noida Twin Towers demolition date

Speaking about the date of the demolition, it will be carried out on Sunday, August 28, keeping in view the number of people on the roads. It will be done at 2:30 PM in the afternoon prior to which entry of people, animals, and vehicles will be prohibited. According to officials, the entire process will take around a few seconds for all the explosives to blast and take down the buildings.

Noida Twin Towers demolition: Precautions and method

Speaking about the method to be adopted for taking down the 100-meter tall twin towers, around 3,700 kg of explosives will be used to infuse into the building.

The buildings will be demolished using the waterfall implosion technique. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the building. According to Edifice Engineering, the firm handling the demolition, the impact is expected majorly on the adjoining Emerald Court and ATS Village societies.

On the other hand, several precautions have been also taken ahead of the demolition. While residents will be evacuated by 7:30 in the morning, vehicles will be also removed and parked at safer places. Residents will be allowed only after 4 PM, that too with permission.

"The exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front side of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other sides of the towers, the exclusion zone will be till 250 metres,” Gautam Buddh Nagar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh told PTI.

Similarly, entry of people, animals, or any kind of vehicle will remain prohibited in the near proximity of the twin towers. Keeping in view of the large-scale demolition, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway which is near the tower will also remain shut for vehicular movement on the day between 2:15-2:45 PM.

For emergency purposes, fire tenders and ambulances will be kept on standby.

Impact of the explosion

As the razing of the Apex and Ceyane towers is expected to leave a whopping 35,000 cubic metres of debris, majorly in the basement of the towers, it is also expected to cause huge dust clouds which can become a concerning environmental issue.

While precautions have been taken to ensure no physical damage to people or the surrounding buildings, not much can be done to reduce the dust impact on the people living close to the site. No predictions have been made so far regarding the aftermath of the demolition, however, it can be expected that massive dust clouds containing large to very small particles will rise in the sky.

(Image: PTI)