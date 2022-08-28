Noida Twin Towers Demolition: NGOs Move Stray Dogs From Vicinity To Temporary shelters

As the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida are all set to be demolished today, over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two societies in proximity to the Twin Towers - were evacuated on Sunday by 7 am. The people living in neighbouring residential buildings are also taking required measures while precautions are being taken to avoid any kind of serious consequences following the demolition.

India's tallest buildings to be demolished, the 32 and 29-storey Supertech Noida Twin Towers in Sector 93A will be reduced to debris at 2:30 PM on Sunday. The mammoth task will be executed via ‘controlled implosion’, by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering which has partnered with South Africa's Jet Demolitions.

NGOs rescue dogs ahead of Twin Towers demolition

As the demolition is expected to create a huge dust cloud, feral animals living the vicinity are at risk. To ensure that they do not suffer any consequenses, a combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the demolition of the Twin Towers in Noida sector 93A.

These NGOs will capture the stray animals and keep them in their shelter homes till after the blast. This campaign has been launched in order to keep them safe during and blast and ensure that they are not harmed due to dust and after effects. Days after the blast when the damage will be reduced, the animals will be released.

"We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we're working on getting out each & every one of them", said a NGO member.

UP | A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the #SupertechTwinTowers demolition today



Preparations in place for Noida Twin Towers demolition

A huge number of forces have been deployed and several arrangements have been also made around the demolition site. While two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the Noida Twin Towers have been fully evacuated, around 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams, and an NDRF team have also deployed in the area.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic, said, "We have started the preparation early morning so that we can look after the problems and solve them within time. A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. All the people have been sent to safe places. Guidelines have also been issued and it's been followed. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area."

Another police personnel stated, "Police forces have been deployed near the Explosion Zone. Traffic diversion point activated. After vacating the twin tower, an AS checker team will be called for the final search to make sure no one is on the premises. Expressway will be shut down half an hour ahead of the blast. It will be opened half an hour after the blast, as soon as the dust settles down."

Noida Twin Towers demolition: Advisory issued for nearby residents

Nearby building Parsvnath Prestige's RWA president, Rajnish Nandan, said that around 200 people are expected to stay in the society.

"Everyone including the board of members has welcome the people and arrangements for breakfast and snacks, and also any kind of medical emergencies have been made," he added.

Speaking to Republic TV, the RWA President while giving a tour of the Parsvnath Prestige society gave a detailed account of the situation. While raising concerns about the after-effects of the demolition in view of the huge dust smoke that will arise, he informed about the preventive steps that have been taken.

"We have covered a few of the blocks where dust particles are expected to enter. An advisory has been also issued by our secretary asking all the residents to refrain from standing near the windows as due to the impact of the demolition, vibrations can occur causing things to fall down. Masks have been mandated after 1 PM. We have prioritised taking care of our own residents and also of those from the Emerald Court and ATS," Nandan said.

(Image: ANI/PTI)