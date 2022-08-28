Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Preps Underway; Edifice Makes Last Minute Reviews

As preparations continue to remain underway ahead of the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, people living in neighbouring residential buildings are also taking required measures while precautions are being taken to avoid any kind of serious consequences following the demolition.

Notably, many residents who live in the neighbouring societies, Emerald Court and ATS village have chosen to take shelters in the Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City, where they will be remaining till the demolition is completely finished and the after-effects have subsided. Arrangements have been made for such people inside these societies.

Preparations for residents ahead of the Noida Twin Towers demolition

Parsvnath Prestige RWA President Rajnish Nandan while sharing details about his society's humble gesture for the residents of Emerald Court and ATS said that around 200 people are expected to stay in the society. "Everyone including the board of members has welcome the people and arrangements for breakfast and snacks, and also any kind of medical emergencies have been made", he added.

Speaking to Republic TV, the RWA President while giving a tour of the Parsvnath Prestige society gave a detailed account of the situation.

While raising concerns about the after-effects of the demolition in view of the huge dust smoke that will arise, he further said,

"We have covered a few of the blocks where dust particles are expected to enter. An advisory has been also issued by our secretary asking all the residents to refrain from standing near the windows as due to the impact of the demolition, vibrations can occur causing things to fall down. Masks have been mandated after 1 PM. We have prioritised taking care of our own residents and also of those from the Emerald Court and ATS".

On the other hand, the Edifice Engineering team which has been looking after the demolition also spoke to Republic and said that a last review of the building has been carried out to check all the safety measures. "The demolition will take place sharp at 2:30 PM. A team of 400 people have executed the project", the official added.

Similarly, arrangements have been also made around the demolition site. While two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the Noida Twin Towers have been fully evacuated, around 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams, and an NDRF team have also deployed in the area.

Speaking about traffic management, a green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation while traffic diversion plans are being implemented.