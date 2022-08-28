Noida Twin Towers Demolition 'successful, No Other Building Harmed': Edifice Official

A few hours after the Twin Towers in Noida were demolished to the ground within seconds, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, who had taken up the high-risk task of razing the towers, held a press conference to provide details of the demolition and the plan ahead.

While speaking to the reporters, Jigar Chedda from Edifice Engineering said, "Our main aim was to make sure that other towers and buildings around the Twin Towers should not be affected at all. The compound wall of the ATS tower nearby has been hit by the debris; however, we had predicted that and informed authorities and the people at ATS. We have also checked the crack gauges on neighbouring buildings. There’s not much change."

"Structurally no building has been harmed," Chedda added.

"For the explosion we had placed more than 20 monitoring systems and after the explosion we have taken them out. The data recorded will be assimilated and analysed, however, that will take time. In about two weeks we will share the results with the authorities," said another Edifice official.

Demolition 100 % successful: Edifice official on site

After the Supertech Twin Towers located in Sector 93A of Noida was demolished and brought down in less than nine seconds by using the 'waterfall implosion' technique, Edifice official Chetan Dutta said the task was '100% successful' adding that the whole team was emotional after the successful demolition.

While speaking to the media, the Edifice official said, "In 9 seconds, the building was demolished. The whole team deserves appreciation. We all got very emotional. I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100% successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, seven foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering."

'Waterfall implosion' brings down Supertech Twin Towers

The roughly 100-meter-tall buildings was successfully taken down utilising the 'waterfall implosion' demolition technique. For the implosion of both, 32-story Apex Tower and the 29-story Ceyane Tower, almost 3,700 kg of explosives were used. The demolition of buildings is unique owing to their height and being built on shear walls, as opposed to usually being built on columns.

The explosives were placed at beam-wall joint locations so that when they go off, the beams steadily lose the capacity to sustain the weight and collapse. The explosion is expected to have left an estimated 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which would take up to 3 months to be cleared.