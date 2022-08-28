Noida Twin Towers To Collapse Today: India's Biggest Demolition Plan In Numbers

After a nine-year legal battle, the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A will be brought down in a 15-second explosion today. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 p.m.

Here are some figures that sum up the scale of the mega demolition operation

103 metres is the height of the illegally constructed Apex tower, while its adjacent Ceyane stands 97 metres tall. Until today, the tallest building to have been razed with an implosion in India stood at 68 metres. It was demolished in Kerala in 2020.

3,700 kilograms of explosives have been installed into nearly 7,000 holes in the pillars of the twin towers. These holes are two meters each, which means 14 km of holes have been filled with explosives, connecting 20,000 circuits. When triggered, the explosives bring down the pillars in a straight fall, also called as the 'waterfall technique'.

5,000 residents of adjacent areas have been evacuated and moved to nearby shelters, along with about 150 pets and 2,500 vehicles, ahead of the demolition. While some people have taken a vacation during the demolition period, others have gone to their relatives or friends in the Delhi-NCR region. The power and gas supply will be discontinued for two hours today.

560 police personnel have been deployed at the demolition site, along with 100 from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams, and NDRF teams to evacuate the area and provide emergency healthcare to residents in the area.

9 seconds is the time required for the blast that will bring down the 100-meter-long structure. The explosives would blast in a series from the bottom floor to the top in eight to nine seconds, and then the buildings would take another four to five seconds to come down – with the whole event taking place in under 15 seconds.

12 minutes is the time required for the dust to settle. It could vary a bit if wind speed differs. After the dust is settled, the labourers will move in to check on adjacent buildings and remove the debris. It may take up to 3 months to clear all the debris (approximately 55,000 tonnes or 3,000 trucks).

30mm per second vibrations will be felt after the blast, but only for a few seconds. The vibrations would be equal to an earthquake of 0.4 on the Richter Scale. Buildings in Noida, which routinely experience such minor tremors, can withstand a Richter Scale-6 earthquake.

Rs 100 crore is the amount that the whole demolition is insured for. This would cover possible damage to adjacent buildings and will be borne by Supertech. While the demolition project may cost upwards of Rs 20 crore, the loss of the skeletal towers is estimated at over Rs 50 crore.

9 years is how long the legal battle lasted until the Supreme Court pronounced its final verdict on the Twin Towers' demolition in August 2021. Residents of Supertech Emerald Court society had first moved the court in 2012 after these buildings were approved as part of a revised construction plan. There were allegations of illegalities in the approval, for which some officials were punished. The Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition in 2014 but it was challenged by Supertech in the Supreme Court for a final decision.