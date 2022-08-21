A shocking case from Noida has come to light wherein a woman was detained by the police for manhandling and abusing a security guard who was allegedly late to open the gate of the housing society she lives in.

As per reports, the woman who is a tenant in the housing society manhandled the security guard, held him by the collar and even hurled abuses for being late by a few seconds to open the main gate of the society in Jaypee Township located in sector 126. The video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media and has even gone viral.

After being informed by the members of the society, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the incident and detained the woman.

The Noida Police have informed that an FIR has been registered in the case and the woman concerned has been booked under Sections 323, 504 and more under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that further investigation is underway.

In the latest update from news agency ANI, the accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The accused will be evicted from the society.

Society has zero tolerance for such cases: Society Secretary

While speaking to reporters, the secretary of the society said, "We informed the police about the entire incident via an application from the guard concerned. The guards and security supervisor handled the situation very calmly. The society has zero tolerance for cases like this and we have contacted the owner of the property where the woman is a tenant, and the owner has assured us on taking action."

Image: Republic World